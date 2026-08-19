Congressman Tonko highlights childcare affordability efforts on Capital Region tour

As the cost of childcare continues to rise across the country, New York Congressman Paul Tanko is supporting legislation that would ease the burden on working families.

It’s a busy day at Mechanicville Elementary School – the final days of summer programming through the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center are here.

More than 100 children are enjoying a raucous magic show in the Saratoga County school’s cafeteria.

Those looking for quieter entertainment are drawing.

And Democrat Paul Tonko, whose district encompasses Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Montgomery counties, is taking it all in.

Away from the noise, he reflects on the importance of this kind of programming.

“I got to ask them what the best thing about summer camp is. I got a lot of answers including being with staff because they're so nice, which is a credit to the crew. Also making friends and having fun, doing field trips. I said 'we just want you in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment. That's the joy, the beauty, the essential need of childcare across this country. That early in life investment is so critically important,” said Tonko.

MACSC programming is, all things considered, relatively affordable. It costs $300 a week to send a kid to their summer day camp. That being said, for many in the Capital Region, the math on affording safe, reliable childcare can be tricky.

Tonko is sponsoring the Child Care for Every Community Act, which would provide federal funds for states and municipalities to expand the number of families who are able to afford childcare.

The congressman says, under the legislation, half of all families nationwide would pay no more than $10 a day for childcare, with costs for all families capped at 7% of their household income.

“Affordability for childcare has grown outside the grasp of many families. People are working off hours so they can balance the needs. Others are finding that they don't have that shortage, they stay home. But, if folks want to land employment we have to ensure there's a package here that includes affordable, accessible, quality childcare in the outcome,” said Tonko.

Tonko also said the Trump administration’s priorities are not centered around helping working-class Americans.

“It's not about some of the luxury things that the president might talk about: tax cuts for billionaires, tax cuts for corporations, some that do not pay taxes at all and they're going to add to that list. And also to make certain that this mentality of the frivolities that this president focuses on. While he may think that it is important to have ballrooms, I think this statement is that all children should have classrooms,” said Tonko.

MACSC Executive Director Megan Quillinan says she’s seen first-hand the difficult decisions some families have to make when it comes to childcare.

“70% of our families access some form of scholarship or childcare subsidy. We write small foundation grants and such to also subsidize but we have been thankful that we have been able to access other funds through partnerships to keep people in childcare and summer camp last year and this year. However, my question is what have other places been doing and why is this not getting more attention,” said Quillinan.

Quillinan adds that despite childcare affordability being a seemingly daunting and layered issue, simple solutions might be the fix.

“Childcare subsidies because it works for working families that need it, or single moms, or two income families that have multiple families. it works. It keeps people employed. And when it's partnered with somewhere like the community center, where people can also access holiday assistance, food pantry, domestic violence assistance, mental health counseling, all of the things that take away from being able to be at work; now we're setting you up for success,” said Quillinan.

Ashley Zitani is a social worker with children enrolled at MACSC programming — she stopped receiving childcare support from Saratoga County in December, putting her in a tough spot to try and afford a daily program.

Fortunately, MACSC was able to find grant funding to send her daughter to camp five days a week this summer. Zitani says not everyone is so lucky.

“I think that unfortunately we live in a society where we think it's a certain type of people and they're not willing to work or whatever. I'm a social worker for the disabled. I have always worked, I'm willing to pay. But it has to be affordable,” said Zitani.