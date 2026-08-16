Troy community seals time capsule to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

Community members in Troy sealed a time capsule Sunday afternoon.

The wood-carved capsule was filled with photographs, memorabilia, a teddy bear and more before being sealed with a power drill on stage at Troy’s Pig Out festival.

The time capsule isn't supposed to be opened until 2076.

Colleen Hatman, a member of the Troy Time Capsule Committee, said the committee members wanted to do something special to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

"We wanted to do something that meant something," Hatman said. "We wanted something that the future citizens of Troy would understand what our life is like in 2026. We all love this city, and we love being a part of it."

Money raised from donors who put their names on the time capsule will go to three local charities.

The capsule will be held at the Hart Cluett museum until it can be moved to Troy’s new city hall.

