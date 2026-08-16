Missing Albany County K-9 found dead after search

A missing police dog has been found deceased after an hours-long search.

In a social media post, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the K-9 named Casey was found in the median of the New York State Thruway Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The announcement comes after the police bloodhound went missing from her home in the village of Ravena Saturday night.

“We are devastated by this loss and incredibly grateful to everyone who helped search, shared information, and kept an eye out for Casey,” Apple said.