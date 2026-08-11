Voters choosing candidates today during Vermont's statewide primary

Voters are going to the polls today in Vermont’s statewide primary. As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, national trends could factor into some key races.

All the legislative seats and constitutional offices in Vermont are up for election this November. Contested party races will be decided today during Vermont’s open primary. In a recent interview, Middlebury College political scientist Bert Johnson said the key primaries are for Democratic candidates.

"Those are for governor and lieutenant governor. The governor's race has some echoes of some of the disputes within the Democratic Party that we've been seeing nationally between progressives and more mainstream Democrats. The lieutenant governor contest, it's a three-way race there, also looks to be pretty competitive."

The most notable Republican primary is for the U.S. House between Gerald Malloy and Mark Coester. The winner will face incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Becca Balint in November.