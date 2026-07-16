First campaign finance reports released in Vermont’s 2026 elections

The Vermont Secretary of State’s office has released its first 2026 campaign finance report.

The report reflects the most recent filing deadline on July 1. It shows which candidates have -- or have not -- registered in the campaign finance system. The threshold for reporting is $500 raised or spent per reporting cycle. The elections division says low-spending registered candidates file an affidavit at each deadline attesting that they are not required to report.

The campaign finance report issued Thursday found 80% of all Vermont candidates complied with the requirement to file a disclosure or affidavit. State Senate candidates had the highest compliance at 97% while candidates for county offices were the lowest at 68%.

All of Vermont’s state offices are up for election this year.

