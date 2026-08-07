Greenport police officer resigns, charged with driving while intoxicated

A Town of Greenport police officer who allegedly crashed her patrol vehicle intoxicated Sunday afternoon has resigned.

Officer Stephanie Van Alstyne has also resigned from her position as a Columbia County corrections officer after she was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Van Alstyne veered off the roadway on Fairview Avenue and significantly damaged her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at point-one-five percent – nearly twice the legal limit.

The sheriff's office says it has completed its criminal investigation and has referred the case to the Columbia County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

