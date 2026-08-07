Albany man facing charges for July 4 stabbing

A 75-year-old Albany man is facing charges for stabbing another man on July 4.

Antoine Henderson was arraigned on Friday. Henderson is accused of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Albany County Correctional Facility.

His arrest comes after city officials and law enforcement pledged to crack down after a second Fourth of July weekend mired by violence.

Vance Mims was arrested for shooting and killing 39-year-old Iris Vazquez during Independence Day weekend this year. Police say that incident was connected to the killing of Mims' son during a night of violence on the Fourth of July last year.

This year, three other people were injured in two more violent incidents — a separate stabbing and a shooting — during Independence Day weekend. Police have not announced any arrests in those cases.

