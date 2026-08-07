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Albany man facing charges for July 4 stabbing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
Anyone with information about Tuesday evening's shooting is asked to contact Albany Police. Tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Anyone with information about Tuesday evening's shooting is asked to contact Albany Police. Tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

A 75-year-old Albany man is facing charges for stabbing another man on July 4.

Antoine Henderson was arraigned on Friday. Henderson is accused of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Albany County Correctional Facility.

His arrest comes after city officials and law enforcement pledged to crack down after a second Fourth of July weekend mired by violence.

Vance Mims was arrested for shooting and killing 39-year-old Iris Vazquez during Independence Day weekend this year. Police say that incident was connected to the killing of Mims' son during a night of violence on the Fourth of July last year.

This year, three other people were injured in two more violent incidents — a separate stabbing and a shooting — during Independence Day weekend. Police have not announced any arrests in those cases.
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News AlbanyAlbany County Correctional Facility
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley