As preseason camp starts, UMass Amherst coach talks defense, team building after 0-12 season

Last year, the University of Massachusetts Amherst hit rock bottom on the grid iron, as the Minutemen football team went 0-12.

As preseason camp begins, the team's head coach has spelled out some of his priorities. Speaking with reporters this week, Head Coach Joe Harasymiak says, in addition to a renewed focus on the offensive line and quarterbacks, plus new coaching staff brought in during the off-season, the team's defense has been revamped.



“… last year, obviously, statistically, wasn't very good in anything,” he said when asked about his team’s “defensive identity.” “I think it starts with violence up-front. I think our whole new D-line - we got eight or nine new guys - I'm really looking forward to that. Getting Joshua Nobles back - things like that. [He’s] coming off an achilles [injury].”

“But it starts with violence. It starts pre-snap with communication, getting lined up and, obviously, during the play, right? Shedding blocks, getting to the ball and then finishing, finishing the play with tackling. So, I think the violence kind of takes care of everything - I think that's what we need to play,” he added, noting that the team’s front seven, the “middle of our defense” needed to be the team’s strength.



Also new to the team this year - Springfield Central High School's William "Pop" Watson III, joining as a quarterback after transferring from Virginia Tech.



Last season featured UMass cycling through multiple quarterbacks, due in part to injuries. All three signal callers combined for only eight passing touchdowns across 12 games.

The Minutemen are expected to start their season in New Jersey against Rutgers on Sept. 3.