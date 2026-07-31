© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.

After floods, Rensselaer County executive ‘hopeful’ about possibility of FEMA aid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
A man in an orange shirt is standing on a ledge made of dirt several feet below the level of the road. The land along the edge of the road is eroded away. A plastic pipe dangles over the dirt ledge from underneath the road. Construction cones are blocking off the road.
Courtesy Rensselaer County
A Rensselaer County employee surveys damage caused by flooding on County Route 2 in Schodack Landing on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

As parts of the Capital Region and Hudson Valley recover from heavy rain and flooding that hit the area Wednesday, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin is “hopeful” New York State will be eligible for disaster relief funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support recovery efforts.

Rensselaer and other counties will start calculating the damage from the storm, McLaughlin said. If the destruction is severe enough, the state will apply for federal assistance from FEMA, but that's not certain.

“It’s way too early to tell whether it does or not,” McLaughlin said Thursday. “We’re hopeful that it will, but sometimes you think it’s going to, and it’s just not enough damage, even though it seems like the damage is pretty extensive and widespread out there. So, we’ll wait and see what happens.”

County and state officials toured the damage Thursday to discuss repairs and calculate damages.

Rensselaer and Columbia counties bore the brunt of the heavy rain that caused flooding in much of the Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Catskills, according to the National Weather Service. The Town of Schodack, located in southern Rensselaer County, received just under a foot of rain.

The adverse weather claimed the life of one Sullivan County man, 39-year-old Jesus Arroyo Ortega, who was found dead in the fast-moving waters of North Callicoon Creek after his truck crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in Rensselaer County, which McLaughlin credits to first responders and to residents who largely stayed off the roads.

Crews are still working to repair roads, remove felled trees and pump water out of basements in the area.

“Now the cleanup begins,” McLaughlin said. “So, the worst of it is over. Cleanup, we'll get that done as quickly as we can.”
Tags
News FEMA Request-Storm Damageflood recoveryRensselaer CountyRensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlinTown of Schodack
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley