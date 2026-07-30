Springfield's MassMutual Center gets $93M from state for modernization, improvements

The home of the Springfield Thunderbirds hockey team and numerous other events is getting one of the biggest one-time investments it’s ever received from the state.

Over a span of five years, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey says the MassMutual Center will receive $93 million in capital investments, including safety and accessibility improvements and upgrades to the fan experience.

"We're making critical safety and accessibility upgrades - modern fire alarms and sprinkler systems, improved ventilation and more comfortable facilities for athletes, fans and the community," Healey said, announcing the funding in the center's upper-levels Thursday. "Visitors, you'll see a new jumbotron ... you'll see clearer signage, upgraded sound and lighting, renovated concession areas .... it's going to be nice to finally have your own kitchen here."

The center itself is under the purview of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, which recently oversaw the completion of an $80 million parking garage and plaza next door. Its operator is neighboring MGM Springfield.

MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan said the new $93 million comes at a pivotal time for the building and its 100,000 square feet of event space.

"What we feel like is - we're primed right now, as a building and Springfield as a destination, to take the next step," he said. "So, how do we compete with our competitors? How do we continue growing? This investment is really an opportunity to continue almost snowballing on that momentum, and not lose that momentum."

Dolan said that last fiscal year, the building's regional economic impact hit $65.8 million - some $10 million over the year before that and the "highest economic impact we've ever had as a building."