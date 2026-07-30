Johnstown councilor resigns amid child endangerment case

The Johnstown Common Council has accepted the resignation of a member accused of having inappropriate correspondence with a child.

The resignation of Scott Jeffers, a coach and teacher at the Greater Johnstown School District, comes after he was arrested last December on a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

New York State Police say Jeffers had conversations that were sexual in nature and discussed drug use and physical violence with a student under the age of 17.

The City of Johnstown is accepting letters of interest from community members seeking to fill Jeffers’ seat through next Friday, Aug. 7.

The appointed individual will serve through Dec. 31.

The council member-at-large position will appear on the November ballot.