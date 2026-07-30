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All Things Considered

Adirondack Rail Trail users being surveyed

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
sign at an entrance to the Adirondack Rail Trail
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
sign at an entrance to the Adirondack Rail Trail

The Adirondack Rail Trail Association is surveying users of the trail that runs 34 miles between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake.

The association is attempting to gauge how many visitors are using the trail and their economic impact. Over the next year, people will be asked about what they did along the trail, their travel patterns, spending and what future amenities should be a priority.

It is the first comprehensive survey regarding use of the Adirondack Rail Trail. The information will be used by local communities, tourism officials, and trail managers to better understand how the trail supports regional economic development and what is needed to improve the trail.

The study is funded by the Franklin County Office of Economic Development and Tourism.
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News Adirondack Rail TrailAdirondack Rail Trail Associationrail trailsTourismeconomic development
Pat Bradley
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