Heavy rain rolls through Northeast, puts region on flood watch

Large swaths of the Northeast are under flood watch through Wednesday evening as heavy rain pummels the region.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. in New York's Capital Region and Hudson Valley, as well as southern Vermont, western Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut. Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in the hardest hit areas. Three to 5 inches may fall in the southern Green Mountains, Berkshire Mountains and Litchfield County, Connecticut.

In New York's Capital Region, Rensselaer and Greene counties are declaring states of emergency in response to flash flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for parts of Rensselaer County, and until 1:45 p.m. for parts of Greene County. All non-emergency offices in Greene County are closed.

One of the Greene County municipalities under a state of emergency is the village of Coxsackie, where police said a vehicle is believed to be submerged beneath a railway underpass on Mansion Street, which was flooded.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Greenville High School for those in Greene County affected by the flooding. A similar location is being set up in Albany County at Albany School of Humanities.

Rensselaer County is urging residents to avoid non-essential travel. County offices there are still open, but Rensselaer County's senior centers will be closed today, and meal deliveries to seniors will be canceled.

According to the county's Facebook page, Rensselaer County offices like the DMV will be open — but the county's senior centers will be closed today, and meal deliveries to seniors are also canceled.

Meanwhile, the Albany Police Department responded to multiple disabled vehicle and flooding calls this morning.

Department spokesperson Derek Ellis said no one has been injured so far, but first responders have rescued several people from their vehicles.

"We're doing what we can to respond to the calls in a timely fashion, but for the time being, we're just advising people to stay off the roads if you can," Ellis said. "Avoid driving through water, so if you can't see the roadway, please do not drive through it."

Flood warnings are in effect for Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and Ulster counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday, while flash flood warnings are in effect until 2:45 p.m. in northeastern Schenectady County, southeastern Fulton County, east central Montgomery County and southwestern Saratoga County.

Rain day at Saratoga

The downpour has canceled racing at Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday

Wednesday’s featured race will be run on Sunday, and races are currently set to resume Thursday with a normal schedule.

The cancellation comes as The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority and New York Racing Association tout decreased horse fatalities, crediting new safety measures that, among other things, better evaluate track surface conditions.

The 2026 meet at Saratoga Race Course is the longest on record, reaching 51 days of races at the historic venue.

Train cancellations

Amtrak is canceling trains between Albany and New York City Wednesday due to "high water and debris on the tracks," Amtrak announced in an X post on Wednesday.

Amtrak expects the cancellation to last until at least 3 p.m.

"Track inspection personnel are onsite evaluating operating conditions to ensure the safety of our customers and employees," an Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement to WAMC.

Amtrak has made the following adjustments to its schedule for Wednesday:



Trains 280, 284, and 290 are terminating in Albany

Trains 281, 283, and 291 are originating in Albany

Train 63 is terminating in Rhinecliff

Trains 68, 69, 233, 234, 236, 238, and 240 are canceled

Customers can rebook their tickets for later Wednesday or another day at no cost, or cancel for a full refund. Train statuses are available on Amtrak's website.