Officials break ground on a bike and pedestrian bridge to be built over Vermont’s busiest highway interchange

One of Vermont's busiest interstate interchanges will soon be bike and pedestrian friendly.

Exit 14 is a large cloverleaf where drivers exit to Burlington or South Burlington. Bicyclist Keith Epstein says it’s currently a scary prospect for bikers and walkers to negotiate.

“There’s several times when you have to cross the highway on-ramps or off-ramps. And especially walking, when I’m not quite as fast, I wonder if I’m going to get across before a car comes! So I feel like I’m taking my life into my hands every time I cross.”

Discussed since the 1990s, the new Walk-Bike Bridge is being built on the south side of the interchange. Officials held shovels as a red ribbon in front of them was removed to signal the start of construction.

Pat Bradley / WAMC South Burlington and state officials hold shovels symbolizing the groundbreaking as a ribbon is released marking the start of the Walk Bike Bridge construction

Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Chair Havelah Gagne is an avid biker and is excited that after years of planning the concept is becoming reality.

“Our bridge will be highly visible because it stretches over I-89. It’s going to be brightly lit. And by design it will be an iconic landmark.”

South Burlington City Council Chair Tim Barritt says the bridge will connect the University of Vermont, hospital and residents on one side of the interchange with retail, restaurants and residences on the other side.

“This bridge offers a low carbon emission opportunity to cross the interstate in a safe manner. Exit 14 is the state’s busiest interchange and since its construction it’s been very difficult for bikers and pedestrians. The entrance and exit ramps conflict with walkers and bikers creating a tricky and risky crossing experience. This new bridge will fix that.”

The $21 million project is funded with two federal grants and through Tax Increment Financing, or TIF. The new bridge is expected to be completed in 2028.