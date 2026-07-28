Eligibility expanded for energy efficiency rebates

More Vermont homeowners and renters now qualify for energy efficiency improvement rebates.

Efficiency Vermont, the state’s energy efficiency utility, says the additional rebates are available to qualifying households for home energy upgrades, like weatherization and heat pumps, following updates to federal income eligibility requirements.

A family of four in Chittenden, Franklin, or Grand Isle counties earning $149,650 or less qualifies as moderate-income. A family of four earning $99,750 or less qualifies as low-income.

Renters are also eligible under the updated guidelines.

