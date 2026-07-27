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Advocate Mass. lawmaker applauds passage of law closing age-of-consent loophole

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
FILE - The Massachusetts Statehouse is seen in Boston on Jan. 2, 2019. On Friday, July 19, 2024, the Massachusetts House and Senate have agreed on a $58 billion budget deal that includes a plan for free community colleges and would allow the Massachusetts Lottery to move online. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Elise Amendola/AP
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AP
FILE - The Massachusetts Statehouse is seen in Boston on Jan. 2, 2019. On Friday, July 19, 2024, the Massachusetts House and Senate have agreed on a $58 billion budget deal that includes a plan for free community colleges and would allow the Massachusetts Lottery to move online. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

A law to protect young people from sexual abuse at the hands of their adult supervisors was signed into law this month after a years-long effort.

The Trusted Adults Act confirms that children under 18 cannot legally consent to sex with adults in positions of powers and introduces new criminal penalties for adults who have sex with young people in their care.

First-term Democratic State Representative Leigh Davis of the 3rd Berkshire District has been a vocal advocate for the legislation that closes a loophole that previously left 16 and 17 year olds vulnerable to sexual predators.

"This law was years in the making, and it was built on the persistence of survivors, advocates, prosecutors, and legislators who refused to give up," Davis told WAMC. "So this is huge. This is something that Massachusetts is sending a clear message that power is not permission."

Davis says the signing of the legislation at the State House Friday celebrated the courage of survivors and reaffirmed a commitment to protecting every young person in Massachusetts. 
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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