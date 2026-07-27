Advocate Mass. lawmaker applauds passage of law closing age-of-consent loophole

The Trusted Adults Act confirms that children under 18 cannot legally consent to sex with adults in positions of powers and introduces new criminal penalties for adults who have sex with young people in their care.

First-term Democratic State Representative Leigh Davis of the 3rd Berkshire District has been a vocal advocate for the legislation that closes a loophole that previously left 16 and 17 year olds vulnerable to sexual predators.

"This law was years in the making, and it was built on the persistence of survivors, advocates, prosecutors, and legislators who refused to give up," Davis told WAMC. "So this is huge. This is something that Massachusetts is sending a clear message that power is not permission."

Davis says the signing of the legislation at the State House Friday celebrated the courage of survivors and reaffirmed a commitment to protecting every young person in Massachusetts.

