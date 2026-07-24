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Ridership for Berkshire public bus system hits record high

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The public transit agency that offers Berkshire County bus service says data from fiscal year 2026 shows record-setting ridership.

A new report from the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority says over 666,000 passengers used its bus network between July 2025 and the end of June 2026, with over 2,100 county residents using the service daily. That's an 8.6% increase over the prior fiscal year and part of 24% growth over the past two. Its paratransit service has seen a similar bump, with an 18% increase since fiscal year 2024 and over 200 riders a day. The total annual ridership figure of over 731,000 across the BRTA's services is a record for the Pittsfield, Massachusetts-based agency that operates in one of the poorest and most sparsely populated regions of Massachusetts.
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News Berkshire Regional Transit Authority
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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