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Great Barrington seeking public input on plans to change bus service

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 13, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Selectboard is soliciting community feedback on proposed changes to Berkshire Regional Transit Authority routes.

In the face of a driver shortage and inconsistent service, the BRTA is planning to cut the number of weekday trips to downtown Great Barrington from around 18 to seven a day. Administrator Kathleen Lambert acknowledges the agency is currently failing to provide reliable public transit in the Berkshires.

“What I'm hearing about, Josh, is people who are trying to get out of work, and their bus just doesn't come because they didn't realize it was canceled, facing walking in the cold temperatures that we've had in last month and trying to get home,” she said.

The Selectboard plans to discuss the planned cuts at its Monday, March 23, meeting and is taking public comment on the BRTA changes on the town website until Thursday, March 19. The BRTA advisory board will vote on the proposed revisions at its Thursday, March 26, meeting.
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News Berkshire Regional Transit Authority
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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