Great Barrington seeking public input on plans to change bus service

In the face of a driver shortage and inconsistent service, the BRTA is planning to cut the number of weekday trips to downtown Great Barrington from around 18 to seven a day. Administrator Kathleen Lambert acknowledges the agency is currently failing to provide reliable public transit in the Berkshires.

“What I'm hearing about, Josh, is people who are trying to get out of work, and their bus just doesn't come because they didn't realize it was canceled, facing walking in the cold temperatures that we've had in last month and trying to get home,” she said.

The Selectboard plans to discuss the planned cuts at its Monday, March 23, meeting and is taking public comment on the BRTA changes on the town website until Thursday, March 19. The BRTA advisory board will vote on the proposed revisions at its Thursday, March 26, meeting.