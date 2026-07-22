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Waterville court officer charged with felony unlawful surveillance

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:03 PM EDT
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A New York State court officer with the Oneida County Supreme Court has been charged with felony unlawful surveillance.

State Police say James Madera took intimate photos of a woman without her knowledge or consent. Authorities say there are no allegations the conduct occurred while the 38-year-old Waterville resident was on duty.

Madera was charged and released. A full stay-away order of protection was reportedly issued on behalf of the victim.
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News Oneida CountyOneida County Supreme Court
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