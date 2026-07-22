Waterville court officer charged with felony unlawful surveillance
A New York State court officer with the Oneida County Supreme Court has been charged with felony unlawful surveillance.
State Police say James Madera took intimate photos of a woman without her knowledge or consent. Authorities say there are no allegations the conduct occurred while the 38-year-old Waterville resident was on duty.
Madera was charged and released. A full stay-away order of protection was reportedly issued on behalf of the victim.