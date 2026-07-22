© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamilton County fire chief dies in line of duty

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT
Courtesy Piseco Volunteer Fire Department 
/
Facebook
Piseco Volunteer Fire Department says Chief Steve Woehrle died while responding to an emergency call on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The chief of a rural Hamilton County fire department died in the line of duty.

The Piseco Volunteer Fire Department says Chief Steve Woehrle died while responding to an emergency call on Monday. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Woehrle previously served as fire chief for the Elmsford Fire Department in Westchester County.

In a social media post, the Elmsford Fire Department said Woehrle’s “courage, dedication and selfless service will always be remembered.”
Tags
News Hamilton County New York
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News