Hamilton County fire chief dies in line of duty

The chief of a rural Hamilton County fire department died in the line of duty.

The Piseco Volunteer Fire Department says Chief Steve Woehrle died while responding to an emergency call on Monday. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Woehrle previously served as fire chief for the Elmsford Fire Department in Westchester County.

In a social media post, the Elmsford Fire Department said Woehrle’s “courage, dedication and selfless service will always be remembered.”

