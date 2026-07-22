Bethlehem police chief announces run for Albany County sheriff

Bethlehem Town Police Chief Gina Cocchiara announced on social media Tuesday she has entered the race for Albany County sheriff. Cocchiara is one of the first candidates to enter the race, which will be decided in 2027.

Her announcement comes after longtime Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced last week he would not run for a fifth term.

Cocchiara said in her announcement Tuesday Apple was a "role model" and praised his leadership.

Cocchiara has been a member of the Bethlehem Town Police Department since 1998, and was appointed chief in 2020.

