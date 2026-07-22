Authorities close Springfield cold case after 30 years, thanks to DNA analysis

It was early June 1995 when two men walking through Gurdon Bill Park discovered the body of Celestina Perez. That set off a case that eventually went cold, only to return to the forefront of local law enforcement, thanks to new technology.

“Following extensive investigative work over the last year, including the use of cutting-edge forensic testing, led by the Unresolved and Unidentified Case Investigation Unit of the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the Springfield Police Department and with the support of the Massachusetts State Police, there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Joseph James Ceravolo Jr. killed Celestina Perez in the early morning hours of June 2, 1995,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said at a press conference Wednesday.

Joined by the heads of Springfield and Massachusetts State Police and Perez’s family, Gulluni outlined how a case that had no definitive suspect for a number of years finally came to a close.

Perez was originally found in a ravine near Warwick and Genesse streets, with evidence suggesting she had been the victim of a violent struggle. Strangulation and blunt force trauma to her head were detected.

There was also evidence that, whoever attacked her, also suffered injuries, given the amount of blood on her clothing as well as on nearby vegetation. Canvassing and interviews at the time yielded little results, but over the past two years, Gulluni says his office has been revisiting those bloodstains – and got results.

“Testing by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab detected blood on her underwear and developed a major male DNA profile suitable for entry into the Combined DNA Index System, commonly known as CODIS,” Gulluni explained. "That profile produced a CODIS match to Joseph James Ceravolo Jr., who was 32-years-old and living in Springfield at that time of Celestina's death. The evidentiary profile was estimated to exclude 99.99% of the population.”

Despite his death in 2013, Ceravolo was in the CODIS system since his DNA had been entered via an unrelated felony case, the DA says. Multiple tests confirmed it was Ceravolo’s DNA. He had also been living only a short distance from the park, and was charged with a violent domestic assault the same year as Perez’s death.

“In fact, if Ceravolo were alive today, he would be charged with the murder of Ms. Celestina Perez," Gulluni said. "But, there will be no courtroom verdict. That is a painful fact and it is not the outcome Celestina, the public or her family deserves. But there is now an answer.”

Much of Perez’s family attended Wednesday’s announcement. The 24-year-old had been a mother of four, an aunt, a sister and friend to many, said Perez’s nephew, Jose Reyes.

“Although nothing can bring her back to us, erase the suffering we have lived or deliver the full accountability in court that should have happened years ago… knowing the truth allows us to take a final step towards justice and begin to find a little peace,” he said. “Thank you all, to the people who, during these years, have supported us, listened to us, shared her story, kept hope alive with us…”

According to Gulluni, the DA’s Office has now solved at least 10 cold cases in the last 12 years, with modern DNA testing being a large help.

Traces of DNA allowed for a similar breakthrough in 2016, leading to authorities eventually identifying and arresting a suspect tied to the 1992 murder of Lisa Ziegert in Agawam.

Phenotyping and follow-up investigations led to an eventual apprehension and guilty plea from Gary Schara.

As for the Perez case, despite delays and the lack of a trial, Springfield Police Chief Larry Akers says justice and closure have finally arrived.

“I understand that a lot of people will say ‘Well… the suspect is dead; he doesn't have a chance to defend himself and all,’ but … we don't usually come out with things like this unless we know we have the right person," he said.