Revival of Lake George program would allow divers to explore historic wrecks

The Town of Lake George is looking to revive a program that allows divers to explore historic wrecks at the bottom of the lake.

For years, Bateaux Below ran expeditions to numerous historical wrecks in the lake, most famous among them is a 52-foot-long gun boat built in 1758.

The volunteer organization has been defunct for the past decade.

Lake George Director of Planning and Zoning Dan Barusch says the town will spend $10,000 in the first year to investigate the state of the wrecks, with dives set to resume in the program’s second year.

“Things like this need champions," Barusch said. "At the government level you’ve got to have somebody steering the ship. For a long time that was Bateaux Below, this group of volunteers who were made up of historians and archeologists and they were right on it."

Barusch also said the town has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to be used once dives are back on.