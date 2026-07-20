Vermont governor appoints special advisor

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a retired leader of the Vermont National Guard as a special adviser.

Retired Major General Greg Knight will advise the governor’s office on state and federal policy to help advance some of the governor’s key priorities. In making the appointment, Scott said Knight’s "... experience leading through complex challenges, deep understanding of emergency preparedness and public service, and the respect he’s earned across Vermont make him well-suited for this role.” Specific initiatives were not outlined but include public safety, veteran services, emergency preparedness, and civic engagement. Knight noted the projects reflect many of the values that have guided his career -- "service, preparedness, collaboration, and strengthening our communities...”

Knight’s appointment is immediately effective and is project-based through fiscal year 2027.

He retired from the Vermont National Guard in March.

