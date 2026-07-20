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Gillibrand addresses rising costs of groceries at Poughkeepsie press conference

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published July 20, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT
Sen. Gillibrand called for an immediate end to the war with Iran, a restoration to SNAP benefits, and an end to global tariffs outside the Tropical Fresh grocery store in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Monday July 20.

In front of the Tropical Fresh grocery store in Poughkeepsie, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the 4.2% price surge for all items in the consumer price index is a direct result of the war with Iran and President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"People are unhappy," she said. "The price of groceries, the price of housing, the war in Iran, the high prices on everything you have to buy because of chaotic tariffs. People want change."

Gillibrand said the spike is the highest food prices have been since February 2023.

The New York Democrat called for an immediate end to the war with Iran and a restoration to SNAP benefits. She also called for an end to global tariffs. Trump on Monday took to social media to warn that every time Iran kills an American soldier going forward, they will pay for that killing many times over.
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News tariffsTrump IranKirsten GilibrandSenator Kirsten Gillibrand
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
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