Gillibrand addresses rising costs of groceries at Poughkeepsie press conference

In front of the Tropical Fresh grocery store in Poughkeepsie, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the 4.2% price surge for all items in the consumer price index is a direct result of the war with Iran and President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"People are unhappy," she said. "The price of groceries, the price of housing, the war in Iran, the high prices on everything you have to buy because of chaotic tariffs. People want change."

Gillibrand said the spike is the highest food prices have been since February 2023.

The New York Democrat called for an immediate end to the war with Iran and a restoration to SNAP benefits. She also called for an end to global tariffs. Trump on Monday took to social media to warn that every time Iran kills an American soldier going forward, they will pay for that killing many times over.