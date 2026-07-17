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Gillibrand calls for end to Iran war as costs at home remain high

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sophia Imbriaco
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham on Friday, July 17, 2026.
Sophia Imbriaco
/
WAMC
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham on Friday, July 17, 2026.

As the U.S.-Iran war has contributed to the rising energy and food costs Americans face, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the Trump administration to end the conflict.

Speaking at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham on Friday, the Democrat said New Yorkers are struggling with high grocery bills. She attributed rising food insecurity to the ongoing war in Iran, as well as cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

While the senator said she was proud to secure $1 million for the expansion of the Regional Food Bank, she said food banks are not enough.

"But I also know a food bank like this one cannot fight hunger alone," Gillibrand said. "I've called time and time again on President [Donald] Trump to end this chaotic conflict and shift his focus to lowering costs for New York families and all Americans. I will not stop fighting to lower these prices and provide relief [to] New Yorkers until it's done."

State Sen. Patricia Fahy, D-Albany, echoed Gillibrand's concerns about food insecurity. She cited — as an example — the drastic increase in families served by the Amen Food Pantry in Amsterdam since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can do better as a country — what is supposed to be the wealthiest country on Earth, and yet we have tens of thousands of families facing insecurity," Fahy said.
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News food insecurityKirsten Gilibrandregional food bank of northeastern new yorkIran war
Sophia Imbriaco
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