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All Things Considered

Initiative aims to promote STEM education in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
GlobalFoundries, Essex Junction, VT (file)
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
GlobalFoundries, Essex Junction, VT (file)

The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain and GlobalFoundries have announced a multi-year partnership to expand STEM education across the region.

GlobalFoundries will work with the ECHO Center to bring hands-on science, engineering and technology experiences with an emphasis on reaching rural and underserved communities that have limited exposure to STEM careers. The partnership will expand STEM access in rural and underserved communities; reach thousands of K–8 students annually through classroom visits that introduce students to science, engineering and technology concepts; provide ongoing support and strengthen teacher skills to teach STEM.

GlobalFoundries Burlington Vice President and General Manager Dan Colello said "Our future semiconductor workforce starts in elementary classrooms...where a child first realizes that science and engineering are for them."
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News Echo CenterECHO Lake Science CenterECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain GlobalFoundriesSTEM EducationSTEMeducation
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