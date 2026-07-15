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Woman charged after rear-ending police cruiser

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
NYS Police cruiser on fire after being rear-ended near Plattsburgh
Brandi Ashley
/
New York State Police
NYS Police cruiser on fire after being rear-ended near Plattsburgh

A town of Saranac woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after rear-ending a state police cruiser.

On Tuesday morning, Michelle L. Donah slammed into the rear of a police cruiser that had slowed when a car ahead indicated it was turning. The crash resulted in the cruiser catching fire.

On Wednesday, State Police reported that 41-year-old Donah had failed a field sobriety test and a breath test indicated the presence of alcohol. She refused a drug evaluation. Investigators charged Donah with Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.

She is due in court at a later date.
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News Police CruisersMichelle L. Donah NYS PoliceNY State PoliceDriving While Ability Impaired
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