Woman charged after rear-ending police cruiser

A town of Saranac woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after rear-ending a state police cruiser.

On Tuesday morning, Michelle L. Donah slammed into the rear of a police cruiser that had slowed when a car ahead indicated it was turning. The crash resulted in the cruiser catching fire.

On Wednesday, State Police reported that 41-year-old Donah had failed a field sobriety test and a breath test indicated the presence of alcohol. She refused a drug evaluation. Investigators charged Donah with Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.

She is due in court at a later date.