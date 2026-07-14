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Crash involving two police cruisers under investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
NYS Police cruiser on fire after being rear-ended near Plattsburgh
Brandi Ashley
/
New York State Police
NYS Police cruiser on fire after being rear-ended near Plattsburgh

New York State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision involving two trooper cars, one of which caught fire.

Police say troopers Jacob Casey and Jakai Townsend, driving separate cars, were headed west on Route 374. An uninvolved vehicle ahead of them slowed to turn onto the Rand Hill Road and both police cruisers also slowed down. But a Jeep Cherokee driven by 41-year-old Michelle Donah of Saranac did not and hit Townsend’s vehicle from behind, which was then pushed into the rear of Trooper Casey’s car. Townsend’s vehicle then caught fire.

Both troopers were taken to the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Donah was checked at the scene and refused medical treatment.
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News NYS PoliceNY State Policecar firePolice Cruisers
Pat Bradley
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