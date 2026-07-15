Western Mass. politicians largely support Healey's $100 million supplemental education spending plan

After signing the FY27 budget into law earlier this month, the Democrat filed a bill Wednesday to use surplus, unbudgeted money raised by the commonwealth's wealth tax to help Massachusetts schools. The Fair Share Amendment, which is the source of the funding, is a 4% tax on those making over $1 million a year in Massachusetts.

Fellow Democrat State Sen. Paul Mark of the largely rural Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District says he supports the idea, with one caveat.

"What she's proposing is per pupil," he told WAMC. "So, if we get a chance to tinker with that a bit and make sure that per pupil doesn't mean that districts and communities in the Berkshires are getting left behind a little bit- We want to have that opportunity to try to make sure it's as fair as possible and and helping as many communities as possible."

Democrat Leigh Davis, a state representative of the 3rd Berkshire District, said she supports the spending.

The commonwealth's largest union - the Massachusetts Teachers Association - is urging the Legislature to back Healey's plan.