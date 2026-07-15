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Western Mass. politicians largely support Healey's $100 million supplemental education spending plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Massachusetts Governer Maura Healey, at podium, holds a post-election press conference on November 6th, 2024, with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll at her side.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Governer Maura Healey, at podium, holds a post-election press conference on November 6th, 2024, with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll at her side.

Western Massachusetts legislators are reacting to Gov. Maura Healey's call to spend an additional $100 million on public education in the commonwealth this fiscal year.

After signing the FY27 budget into law earlier this month, the Democrat filed a bill Wednesday to use surplus, unbudgeted money raised by the commonwealth's wealth tax to help Massachusetts schools. The Fair Share Amendment, which is the source of the funding, is a 4% tax on those making over $1 million a year in Massachusetts.

Fellow Democrat State Sen. Paul Mark of the largely rural Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District says he supports the idea, with one caveat.

"What she's proposing is per pupil," he told WAMC. "So, if we get a chance to tinker with that a bit and make sure that per pupil doesn't mean that districts and communities in the Berkshires are getting left behind a little bit- We want to have that opportunity to try to make sure it's as fair as possible and and helping as many communities as possible."

Democrat Leigh Davis, a state representative of the 3rd Berkshire District, said she supports the spending.

The commonwealth's largest union - the Massachusetts Teachers Association - is urging the Legislature to back Healey's plan.
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News State Senator Paul Markmassachusetts budgetGovernor Maura HealeyLeigh Davispublic educationMasschusetts Fair ShareFair Share AmendmentMassachusetts Teachers Association
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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