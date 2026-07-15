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State Police investigating Harrietstown plane crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published July 15, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
Courtesy New York State Police Facebook Page

A pilot, his daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter reportedly died in a plane crash in the Adirondacks Monday night.

That's according to reporting by the Albany Times Union. While New York State Police did not confirm the relationship of the plane occupants to WAMC, they said inside the plane that went down near the Adirondack Regional Airport were 70-year-old pilot Gabriele Jasper, and two passengers: 33-year-old Gabriella Hillgrube and 2-year-old Guiliana Hillgrube.

State police said the crash occurred late Monday in Harrietstown. The twin-engine plane lost communication after takeoff, when it was about 100 feet off the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate along with the Federal Aviation Administration and New York State Police.
Tags
News Plane CrashNational Transportation Safety BoardNew York State PoliceAdirondack Regional Airport
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