NY warns residents of poor air quality

New York state officials are warning of poor air quality Wednesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said smoke from wildfires in Canada will bring visible smoke and hazy skies throughout the state, with more dangerous conditions in Central and Western New York.

The New York State Department of Health is advising New Yorkers with respiratory issues like asthma limit outdoor activity.

An Air Quality Health Advisory for pollutants was issued by the state Department of Conservation for Central and Western New York for air quality index levels above 150, which could result in health risks for all residents, particularly for sensitive groups.

Other regions of the state are expected to experience air quality index levels between 100 and 150, which could result in adverse health effects for sensitive groups.