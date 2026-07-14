‘Springfield Crossing’ plaza listed less than a year after formal opening

A new Springfield shopping plaza is hitting the market. As WAMC reports, it's so new, one of its biggest anchor stores is still getting ready to open.

Less than a year after a formal ribbon-cutting and several tenants opening shop, Springfield Crossing is now up for sale - but there isn't a formal asking price just yet.



The plaza, spanning some 232,000 square feet off of Boston Road, already has several chain stores operating in it, including BJ's Wholesale Club and Hobby Lobby, with Target set to open soon.



Onyx Partners Limited was behind the development - an almost $80 million plan to bring shopping back to the former Eastfield Mall property.



The plaza was reportedly part of a multi-phase effort - one that included at least 40 units of housing down the road.

Officials previously indicated that, altogether, the total redevelopment could reach an estimated $150 million with the later phases factored in.



WAMC has reached out to the developer to see if their broader plans were still on.

Onyx previously received $8 million in subsidies from the city last year, though the support was tied to demolition, abatement and pavement work at the Eastfield Mall lot.

