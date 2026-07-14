NTSB investigating plane crash near Saranac Lake

Officials are investigating the crash of a small airplane near the Adirondack Regional Airport Monday night.

Police were notified at about 11:15 Monday night of a downed aircraft in a wooded area near the Adirondack Regional Airport, which is about 4 miles from Saranac Lake.

Shortly after a 1976 Piper Aerostar took off at 10:36 p.m., communication was lost. The plane was estimated to be about 100 feet above the ground. Search crews found the aircraft, which had been destroyed by the impact and a post-crash fire.

Investigators told several media outlets on Tuesday that three people, the pilot and two passengers, were on board and died. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.