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All Things Considered

NTSB investigating plane crash near Saranac Lake

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Courtesy National Transportation Safety Board Facebook page

Officials are investigating the crash of a small airplane near the Adirondack Regional Airport Monday night.

Police were notified at about 11:15 Monday night of a downed aircraft in a wooded area near the Adirondack Regional Airport, which is about 4 miles from Saranac Lake.

Shortly after a 1976 Piper Aerostar took off at 10:36 p.m., communication was lost. The plane was estimated to be about 100 feet above the ground. Search crews found the aircraft, which had been destroyed by the impact and a post-crash fire.

Investigators told several media outlets on Tuesday that three people, the pilot and two passengers, were on board and died. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
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News Adirondack Regional AirportPiper AerostarNational Transportation Safety BoardNTSBPlane CrashSmall Plane Crash
Pat Bradley
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