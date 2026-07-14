NY warns residents of severe thunderstorms, heat advisories

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking state residents to stay prepared as severe thunderstorms are set to hit the North Country and extreme heat advisories are in effect statewide.

North Country residents are advised to watch out for damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes. All state residents are advised to look out for common heat-related illnesses such as sunstroke, heat cramps and heat rash.

The public can access the state Department of Health's Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard to determine levels of heat-related health risks in their area.