Boston man ID'd as victim in western Mass. skydiving accident

Authorities have identified the Boston man who died following a skydiving accident in Franklin County.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, 28-year-old Mani Chandra Teja Gaddam was fatally injured at Jumptown Skydiving in the town of Orange.

The incident reportedly happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Citing preliminary evidence, the DA's office said Gaddam appeared to be descending when an "unexpected gust of wind" interfered and left him falling at least 30 feet to the ground.

The investigation remains ongoing.