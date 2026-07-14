Albany County considers tax exemption for spouses of police officers who died in line of duty

A proposal in the Albany County Legislature would create tax exemptions for surviving spouses of police officers who died in the line of duty.

If enacted, the local law would make surviving spouses whose partners lived in Albany County eligible for 50% exemptions from county property taxes.

To be eligible, spouses must own property, use it as their primary residence, and not be remarried.

The local law will be reviewed by the county Legislature's Law Committee at the end of the month and is scheduled to come to a vote Sept. 14.