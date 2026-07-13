Officials plan to open cooling centers as high heat forecast

As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously hot conditions across the region Tuesday, Burlington officials are urging city residents to take precautions and make use of cooling resources.

A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for much of the region, with a feel-like temperature expected to be between 93 and 103 degrees. Three cooling centers will be open in Burlington at the Fletcher Free Library, the COTS Daystation and the CVOEO Community Resource Center. City officials also note people can cool down at the City Hall Park interactive fountain, beaches and the waterfront.

The state of Vermont has an interactive map showing the locations of cooling centers and recreation sites with water access.

