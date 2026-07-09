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Fahy introduces aquatic safety bill in wake of boy's drowning death

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
7-year-old Harbe Nagi, from Menands, New York.
Courtesy New York State Division of Criminal Justice
7-year-old Harbe Nagi, from Menands, New York.

In the wake of a 7-year-old nonverbal, autistic boy's drowning death in Menands last week, New York State Sen. Pat Fahy has introduced legislation that would improve aquatic safety training.

Under the proposal, the costs for swimming lessons geared toward children living with disabilities would be eligible for coverage by Medicaid home and community-based services.

The legislation would also require lifeguards statewide to undergo specialized training so they are equipped to meet the needs of children who are autistic or living with disabilities.

Fahy said the legislation comes as the drowning death of Harbe Nagi exposed ongoing gaps in aquatic safety. She said the aim is to increase preventive measures.

"Let's serve those with disabilities and try to make sure that poor Harbe may not have died in vain, and if nothing else, we believe this will help to honor and memorialize his young life," Fahy said.

The legislation will also require programs and facilities accessing NY SWIMS funding to detail how they are working on making their swimming environment accessible and inclusive.
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Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha