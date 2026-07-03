Robert Smullen ends bid for Congress in NY-21

New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen has ended his bid for Congress.

The Republican lost in a primary contest for New York’s 21st District seat to Amsterdam businessman Anthony Constantino last month.

In a statement shared Friday morning, Smullen said he would not continue his bid on the Conservative Party line.

The retired U.S. Marine colonel said, “I am deeply honored to have met with President Trump and grateful for our discussions. I am confident in President Trump’s vision for this country and am energized about keeping NY-21 in Republican hands and finding an alternative path to continue public service myself.”

Smullen’s bid for Congress drew the support of a majority of Republican county committees in the sprawling northern New York district, but President Trump endorsed newcomer Constantino over the state lawmaker.

Constantino released a statement thanking Smullen for withdrawing from the race, saying in part, “It was a hard fought campaign that sharpened my skills and taught me a lot. I thank you for all your effort in this campaign and ongoing service to our nation. We created tremendous interest and made people excited to be Republicans!”

Constantino and Smullen traded barbs throughout the contentious primary campaign season.

Following Constantino’s victory, Republican officials have coalesced around the Sticker Mule CEO and political upstart.

Constantino sought President Trump’s endorsement with a “Vote for Trump” sign atop his Amsterdam business, presented him with a 7-vote-bronze statue, and recorded a rap album called, “Thank You President Trump.”

Constantino will face Democrat Blake Gendebien in November, where he will also appear on his own “Taxpayer Rights Party” line.

Gendebien, a Lisbon dairy farmer, failed to qualify for a third-party “Lower Costs Now” ballot line after the New York State Board of Elections rejected more than 560 petition signatures Thursday.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has represented the 21st District since 2015, is not seeking re-election.