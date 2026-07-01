Advocate: NY mental health, substance use care providers often not paid on time

New York nonprofit organizations that contract with the state to provide mental health and substance use care are often operating at a deficit. Many spend more than 7,000 hours in a year following up on delayed state and county grant contracts, according to a report released by InUnity Alliance.

WAMC's Sajina Shrestha spoke with Jihoon Kim, president of the nonprofit that advocates for equity in mental health care access, about what's at stake when care providers are not paid on time.