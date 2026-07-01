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Midday Magazine

Advocate: NY mental health, substance use care providers often not paid on time

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT
Jihoon Kim is president of InUnity Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for equity in mental health care access.
Courtesy InUnity Alliance
Jihoon Kim is president of InUnity Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for equity in mental health care access.

New York nonprofit organizations that contract with the state to provide mental health and substance use care are often operating at a deficit. Many spend more than 7,000 hours in a year following up on delayed state and county grant contracts, according to a report released by InUnity Alliance.

WAMC's Sajina Shrestha spoke with Jihoon Kim, president of the nonprofit that advocates for equity in mental health care access, about what's at stake when care providers are not paid on time.
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News mental healthsubstance usehealth careHealth Care Funding
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha