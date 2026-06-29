Police kill teen in weekend Wappingers Falls shooting

The Wappingers Falls Police Department says it is cooperating fully with a state investigation into the police killing of a 17-year-old early Saturday.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, under the oversight of the New York State Attorney General’s Office, is reviewing the fatal incident in the area of East Main and Market streets.

Multiple officers reportedly fired their weapons.

In a public letter, Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Dave Fisher extended his “sincere condolences” to the teen’s family and friends. No further details on the so-called “critical incident” that precipitated the shooting were released.

The family of the victim identified him as Oscar Granados Colindres.