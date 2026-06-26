© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Recount scheduled in Plattsburgh common council primary race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct a manual recount of the Plattsburgh Ward 5 Democratic City Council primary.

The recount will occur Wednesday July 1. Unofficial results in the race show incumbent David Monette leading challenger Marvin Shaw by 15 votes. A recount is automatically triggered if the difference is 20 votes or fewer. Monette was sworn in to his first three-year term in 2024 .

The County Board of Elections says turnout was roughly 19% of eligible voters
Tags
News Election RecountsVote RecountsRecountClinton County Board of ElectionsDavid MonetteMarvin Shaw
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley