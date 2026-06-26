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All Things Considered

New York Assembly speaker announces funding for the Adirondack Watershed Institute

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 26, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (foreground) tours the Adirondack Watershed institute
office of Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (foreground) tours the Adirondack Watershed institute

New York’s Assembly speaker was in the Adirondacks recently and announced $1 million in funding for the Adirondack Watershed Institute.

Speaker Carl Heastie is in the midst of his annual statewide tour. He and Assemblyman Michael Cashman toured the institute and announced the funding to obtain equipment that will expand capacity for water sample testing.

The institute works to protect the water resources in the Adirondack Park, where there are thousands of lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. Formed in 1989 to focus on water quality, the Watershed Institute now includes invasive species prevention and management.

The Adirondack Watershed Institute is a program of Paul Smith’s College.
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News Assembly Speaker Carl HeastieAssemblyman Michael CashmanAdirondack Watershed Institute
Pat Bradley
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