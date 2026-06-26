New York Assembly speaker announces funding for the Adirondack Watershed Institute

New York’s Assembly speaker was in the Adirondacks recently and announced $1 million in funding for the Adirondack Watershed Institute.

Speaker Carl Heastie is in the midst of his annual statewide tour. He and Assemblyman Michael Cashman toured the institute and announced the funding to obtain equipment that will expand capacity for water sample testing.

The institute works to protect the water resources in the Adirondack Park, where there are thousands of lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. Formed in 1989 to focus on water quality, the Watershed Institute now includes invasive species prevention and management.

The Adirondack Watershed Institute is a program of Paul Smith’s College.

