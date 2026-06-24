Scribner declares victory in GOP race in NY Assembly District 118

Fulton County Treasurer Heather Scribner is declaring victory in her bid for the Republican nomination in New York's 118th Assembly District.

Scribner was leading Charles Potter, who represents the city of Gloversville on the Fulton County Board of Supervisors, by less than 700 votes with all voting precincts reporting Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

"Thank you to the voters of the 118th Assembly District for their vote of confidence and to every supporter who helped our campaign," Scribner said in a press release. "I'd like to thank both Charlie Potter and Chanda King for running strong campaigns and for their dedication to our Republican values."

Scribner will face Democrat Colleen Maxwell in the general election race to replace outgoing Assemblyman Robert Smullen, as well as Potter, who is running on the Conservative Party line.

"I'm looking forward to working hard every day to earn the voters' confidence in November and fighting for our communities in Albany," Scribner said in the release.

Smullen lost the Republican primary for New York's 21st Congressional District Tuesday night to President Trump-backed entrepreneur Anthony Constantino.