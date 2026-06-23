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Top Mass. court shuts down rent control ballot question

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:31 PM EDT
By Swampyank at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0
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https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20434557
The John Adams Courthouse, home to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Boston.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has issued a ruling that a question about rent control will be barred from the November ballot.

After a decision released Tuesday, voters will no longer be able to decide on whether to repeal a decades-old ban on rent control in the commonwealth. Attorney General Andrea Campbell, who certified the question for the ballot, said on GBH Tuesday she was surprised by the SJC’s decision.

“We said to the court at the time the initiative exempts a number of types of housing, including nonprofit housing, and the exemption for religious uses was a minor one within the broader petition," she explained. "The court disagreed and said that even a minor reference to religion is not appropriate for a ballot initiative.”

Supporters of the rent control campaign said the ruling was a massive disappointment, but that their fight to rein in housing costs would continue. Opponents of the effort found support from landlord interests and the real estate industry.
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News rent controlMassachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy CampbellMassachusetts Supreme Judicial Court
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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