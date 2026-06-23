7-term incumbent Barrett wins Democratic primary in NY 106th Assembly District

Democrats in New York’s 106th state Assembly District voted decisively Tuesday night to nominate Didi Barrett for another term.

She’d been challenged by former Columbia County Democratic Committee Chairman Sam Hodge. Hodge had pitched himself as a member of a new generation of Democratic leaders, and attacked Barrett for what he claimed was a cozy relationship with energy companies.

But voters overwhelmingly supported Barrett's bid for an eighth term in the Assembly, representing a district that stretches from Chatham down to Poughkeepsie.

According to unofficial results, she won the primary with over 70% of the votes cast. Barrett will face Gregory Campus in November, a Republican who has touted his law enforcement experience and fiscal conservatism.