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7-term incumbent Barrett wins Democratic primary in NY 106th Assembly District

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published June 23, 2026 at 10:55 PM EDT
New York State Assemblywoman Didi Barrett
File photo
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WAMC
New York State Assemblywoman Didi Barrett

Democrats in New York’s 106th state Assembly District voted decisively Tuesday night to nominate Didi Barrett for another term.

She’d been challenged by former Columbia County Democratic Committee Chairman Sam Hodge. Hodge had pitched himself as a member of a new generation of Democratic leaders, and attacked Barrett for what he claimed was a cozy relationship with energy companies.

But voters overwhelmingly supported Barrett's bid for an eighth term in the Assembly, representing a district that stretches from Chatham down to Poughkeepsie.

According to unofficial results, she won the primary with over 70% of the votes cast. Barrett will face Gregory Campus in November, a Republican who has touted his law enforcement experience and fiscal conservatism.
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News primary resultsNew York State primary electionDidi Barrettprimary election
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman