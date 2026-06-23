Tweed wins Democratic primary in NY Assembly District 102

Democrat Janet Tweed prevailed in the Democratic primary in New York's 102nd state Assembly District, defeating Mary Finneran and Thomas Boomhower.

Tweed also won the 2024 primary, but lost the general election to current Assemblyman Chris Tague. Tague is leaving the seat to run for state Senate, so Tweed will face former Republican congressman and Trump administration official Marc Molinaro this fall.

During the primary, Tweed pitched herself as someone who will fight for infrastructure and healthcare funding to support her sprawling, largely agricultural district. The 102nd runs from just south of Albany into the Hudson Valley, and stretches west as far as Cooperstown.