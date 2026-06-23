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Tweed wins Democratic primary in NY Assembly District 102

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:48 PM EDT
Democrat Janet Tweed will be the party nominee in New York's 102nd Assembly District in November.
Courtesy Janet Tweed for NYS Assembly 102 Facebook page
Democrat Janet Tweed will be the party nominee in New York's 102nd Assembly District in November.

Democrat Janet Tweed prevailed in the Democratic primary in New York's 102nd state Assembly District, defeating Mary Finneran and Thomas Boomhower.

Tweed also won the 2024 primary, but lost the general election to current Assemblyman Chris Tague. Tague is leaving the seat to run for state Senate, so Tweed will face former Republican congressman and Trump administration official Marc Molinaro this fall.

During the primary, Tweed pitched herself as someone who will fight for infrastructure and healthcare funding to support her sprawling, largely agricultural district. The 102nd runs from just south of Albany into the Hudson Valley, and stretches west as far as Cooperstown.
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News Janet TweedNew York State primary electionprimary resultsprimary election
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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