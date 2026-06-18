Congress opens investigation into Bard College's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Congress has opened an investigation into Bard College's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It comes after Bard President Leon Botstein's name appeared extensively in the Epstein files and an investigation detailing his relationship with the late sex offender.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking member Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday notifying Bard College Board of Trustees Chair James Cox Chambers that Congress is expanding its investigation.

The letter says Epstein benefited from a “financial and deeply personal” relationship with Bard. Raskin says Botstein courted Epstein aggressively, and allegedly helped Epstein traffic his victims.

Bostein, who has served as president for five decades, announced his retirement in May. His term ends June 30.

His announcement came after an outside law firm released a report on Botstein's relationship with Epstein.

Raskin says the college's investigation did not go far enough; writing the report QUOTE "does not discuss the concrete impact of Dr. Botstein’s relationship to Mr. Epstein on the Bard community or Mr. Epstein’s victims.”

The Judiciary Committee is calling on the Bard College Board of Trustees to make Botstein available for an interview and to provide all documents and reports on Botstein’s connection to Epstein by July 1.

WAMC has reached out Bard College and its Board of Trustees for comment.

Botstein has defended his relationship with Epstein as being solely about fundraising for the private college.