Reports: Bard College president resigns

Bard College President Leon Botstein has reportedly resigned from his position.

The announcement was made Friday in an email to the campus community that was obtained by multiple media outlets.

Botstein has been president of the private Annandale liberal arts college for more than 50 years.

The announcement comes in the wake of scrutiny regarding Botstein's relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Botstein's name appeared more than 2,500 times in the Epstein files released by the Justice Department.

The Bard College Board of Trustees hired law firm WilmerHale to investigate Botstein's relationship with Epstein in February.

Botstein has defended his relationship with Epstein as being solely for fundraising for the college.